The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market opened to big crowds on Saturday, and they had a lot to choose from. There were a record 135 vendors on hand for the opening day at the corner of Landmarks and Henry Street. The market is open every Saturday from 8am til noon, or while supplies last and some food vendors sold out of product before closing time.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z most of the vendors will be on hand rain or shine:
The markets will run each Saturday at the corner of Henry Street and Landmarks in downtown Alton near the Clark Bridge. To learn more about becoming a vendor, go to www.downtownalton.com