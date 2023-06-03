Organizers of the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market have been blown away by not only the shoppers but the number of vendors so far this season. They had more than 130 booths the first weekend and have been pushing 100 or more the last two Saturdays.
The markets are held each Saturday from 8am til noon on a parking lot at Henry and Landmarks. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany says once a month they’ll offer a pop-up skating rink and she thought for sure they wouldn’t be tight on space:
To accommodate the rink, they’ve added another vendor row in that side lot. Again, it’s a once a month visit and you can see the full list of upcoming activities at this story at www.downtownalton.com