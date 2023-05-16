More than $41 million in grant funding through the 2023 Illinois Competitive Freight Program will be spent on regional infrastructure projects. These are projects meant to improve the movement of freight and create jobs and economic opportunity while enhancing safety, improving reliability, and boosting intermodal connections and commerce at the local level.
Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises with Bi-State Development tells the Big Z one project earmarks more $3.6 million on dock improvements at America’s Central Port.
Another $10 million will go for road improvements there, which she says has pavement dating back to the 1940’s. Speaking of roadways, $10 million has been announced for lane improvements in Interstate 55/70 between Interstates 255 and 270.
Lamie says that stretch will be widened to six lanes.