Things will look a bit different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison this weekend. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been working with track officials and the Illinois State Police in advance of the second NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.
I-DOT operations engineer Joe Monroe tells the Big Z they have made some changes after last year’s inaugural event.
Monroe says public transportation is an option for spectators coming to see the Enjoy Illinois 300 and associated events, as Southbound IL 203 will be closed to through traffic between Bend Road and the interstate between 7am and 9pm both Saturday and Sunday.