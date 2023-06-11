Bicyclist ambulance 6-11-23.jpeg

photo credit: Andrew Jenkins 

A man is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Cottage Hills. According to information from the Alton Police Department, it was just before midnight  when they were notified of a traffic crash on Culp Lane at the intersection with Stutz Lane.  

 
Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male on a bicycle collided with a vehicle. The male subject on the bicycle was injured.  He was transported via Alton Memorial Ambulance to a local hospital and later to a St. Louis area hospital for further medical care. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 
 
The traffic crash investigation is ongoing at this time.