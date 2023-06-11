A man is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Cottage Hills. According to information from the Alton Police Department, it was just before midnight when they were notified of a traffic crash on Culp Lane at the intersection with Stutz Lane.
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
By Doug Jenkins- Big Z Media
Preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male on a bicycle collided with a vehicle. The male subject on the bicycle was injured. He was transported via Alton Memorial Ambulance to a local hospital and later to a St. Louis area hospital for further medical care. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The traffic crash investigation is ongoing at this time.
