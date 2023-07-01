According to a report by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) the vast majority of those affected by sweepstakes and fake lottery schemes are senior citizens. The 65 and older age group annually lose millions of dollars in these types of scams, but anyone can be a victim.
The most important thing to remember may be that if you get a notification that you have won a prize in a contest you don’t remember entering, that should be a red flag, noting you’ve got to play to win. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells the Big Z if you are scammed once, chances are they will try again.
He reminds no legitimate lottery or sweepstakes will ask for an upfront fee to claim a “prize,” and be wary of communication that seems off. You won’t be notified that you are a winner and have to respond or act within 24 hours to collect your so-called prize.