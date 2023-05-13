It’s been a busy few weeks at Beverly Farm in Godfrey. The complex that caters to people living with developmental disabilities recently held its spring Family Weekend which included a concert by residents, a retirement party for three of the horses at its equestrian center, and a prom for its residents.
In addition, the Beverly Farm Foundation just wrapped up a fundraising campaign called #RacingForBeverlyFarm in which donors contributed to raising almost $710,000. Beverly Farm CEO Crystal Officer tells The Big Z what that money will fund.
The original goal of the fundraiser was $650,000.
There were 587 total donors who participated in #RacingForBeverlyFarm.