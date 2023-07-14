Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that the Beverly Farm Annual Fireworks Display planned for this evening, Friday, July 14, 2023, on the Beverly Farm campus has been postponed due to possible severe weather.
The Beverly Farm fireworks display was been rescheduled for the evening of Saturday, September 30, 2023, during the nonprofit’s Fall Family Weekend event. The fireworks will continue to be free and open to the public. More information will be announced closer to Fall Family Weekend, September 29 through October 1, 2023.