If you miss some of the larger fireworks displays over the July 4th holiday, there will be a chance to see one mid-month. Beverly Farm in Godfrey invites the public to attend its annual fireworks display which is scheduled for 9:30pm July 14th, weather permitting.
The grounds will open at 8:30pm for visitors, who are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. No personal fireworks, alcohol, or weapons of any kind are permitted. Beverly Farm is a residential community for those with developmental disabilities and was founded in 1897. It is located on Humbert Road in Godfrey, just south of Highway 255.