The Madison County state’s attorney is reacting to an appeals court decision upholding the conviction of a man serving a life sentence in prison for a December 2019 triple murder and armed robbery in Bethalto.
Tom Haine says in a news release that he’s glad the justices in Mount Vernon found it proper to uphold this dangerous murderer’s conviction in this multi-state crime spree.
In 2022, a Madison County jury found Brady Witcher guilty of killing 59-year-old Shari Yates, 30-year-old A.J. Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
Haine says prosecutors gave jurors evidence that was exhaustive, crossing state lines, and pointed precisely to a ruthless killer.
In his appeal, Witcher said evidence presented about a kidnapping and murder in Alabama and home invasion in Tennessee was prejudicial.
The appeals court ruled its value outweighed its prejudicial effect.
The 44-year-old Witcher is serving a life sentence for the Bethalto murders. His accomplice, 31-year-old Brittany McMillan, also is serving a life sentence.