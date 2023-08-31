The Labor Day weekend starts tomorrow night, and with it comes the tradition of the Bethalto Homecoming. The annual event held on the grounds of the City Park runs the entire length of the holiday weekend. Organizers say it has always been a way for friends to reunite at the end of summer.
Bethalto Deputy Fire Chief Dan Bartels tells The Big Z food will be served starting at 5pm tomorrow, and the rides start at 6pm.
Music this weekend includes The Steve Ewing Band on Friday, Infringement on Saturday night, The Feudin’ Hillbillies on Sunday evening, and Flip the Frog on Monday.