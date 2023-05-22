The Bethalto Memorial Day activities will consist of the traditional ceremony at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens but not the parade. The parade has been an off-and-on proposition for the last several years, at first due to pandemic concerns, but did not happen last year either.
But Rose Lawn Memory Gardens owner Tim Kallal tells The Big Z the ceremony has actually seen larger numbers of spectators without the parade.
The ceremony will include a speaker, the Civic Memorial band will play, the Cottage Hills VFW and Bethalto American Legion will participate, and a flyover will drop a wreath into the lake. The ceremony begins at 11am by the lake, and Kallal says you should get there about a half-hour before then and bring a lawn chair to sit on.