The growing popularity of farmers markets in communities around the country means the availability of fresh-grown produce and hand-crafted goods in addition to a wide variety of consumables ranging from kettle corn to locally grown honey, all brought to the markets by local residents. The Bethalto farmers market is now in its fifth year. The weekly market, held from 9am until 1pm every Sunday at Bethalto Central Park, is a popular venue with an ever-changing array of vendors and goods.
Jane Ahasey is a board member of the Bethalto Spirit group and heads up the market. The Bethalto Spirit group is a nonprofit organization which sponsors civic events in Bethalto. “The market has been a big success,” says Ahasey. She is happy to point out 75 percent of the vendors are from the town of Bethalto itself.
The list of vendors and products available is far-ranging. Kim Ilbery sells roasted ground coffee and coffee beans. Her business is called Koi Coffee. She has been attending the Bethalto farmers market since last summer. Information about the business can be found at koicoffee.co and on Facebook.
Jess Akroyd sells at the Bethalto market regularly. Her business, Ambicide Designs, makes unique handmade mugs, keychains, straw covers, car decals, coasters and car fresheners. She characterizes her booth as a craft emporium. The clever, creative items come in a variety of colors and styles. The business can be found on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Etsy. Ambicide Designs’ website is ambicidedesigns.com/ambi-shop.
Custom Cup Creations’ booth at the market sells colorful, creative epoxy cups in a wide variety of designs. The owner, Ashlee Belcher, says she started her business five years ago and this is her fourth year at the Bethalto farmers market. She also creates epoxy pens, earrings and wall magnets. She notes that in addition to attending the farmers market, she will be at the Bethalto VFW on September 9 for the Foodstock event and also on September 22 and 23 for the veterans wall event there. Information about her business can be found on Facebook.
Locally grown honey is available at the market from Thomas Cairns. He resides in the town of Dow and runs Dow On The Farm. “I’ve been producing honey for thirteen years,” he says. He explains he has learned a lot about bee keeping since starting and he currently has about 50 bee hives. His honey comes in a variety of dark and light types, depending on the type of flowers from which the different specific bee hives get their nectar. He can be reached by phone at 618-972-8282 or by email at deezel.222@gmail.com.
Another creative craft vender at the market is Jaden Devino. She runs JDEVDESIGNS. This is her first year at the market. She creates handmade jewelry. Her creations include earrings, necklaces, bracelets and phone charms.
Several other vendors at the market sell fresh eggs and garden produce. Jeff Friedel runs Friedel’s Eggs and Produce. He also sells a wide variety of canned garden produce and sauces. He can be reached by phone at 618-979-0847.
“We’re always looking for additional vendors,” says Ahasey. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or learning more about the market can call Ahasey directly at 618-240-2777 or get information on Facebook by searching for Bethalto Farmers Market.
The Bethalto farmers market will be held every Sunday through October 8, except Labor Day. Ahasey also notes the market will be hosted on October 1 at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto in conjunction with the annual Fly In there.