A car reported stolen in an armed carjacking out of St. Louis County on Wednesday turned up in Bethalto on Thursday.
Police arrested the man driving it, 24-year-old Di’Maryay Leigh of St. Louis, after spotting him in the 1400 block of West Corbin. Officers say Leigh had a loaded pistol inside the 2018 BMW.
On Friday, the Madison County state’s attorney’s office charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and some motor vehicle offenses.
A judge set Leigh’s bond at $100,000.
Bethalto Police tell us St. Louis County Police are handling the carjacking investigation.