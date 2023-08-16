Plegge Blvd - Bethalto

Looking east from the intersection of Old Bethalto Road and Erwin Plegge Boulevard. A grant will allow the village to make improvements to Plegge Boulevard and redesign the intersection to accommodate bikers and walkers using the new multi use path that will run along the north side of the boulevard.

Bethalto will use money from a 2020 ITAP grant to begin improvements on Erwin Plegge Boulevard and construction of an adjacent multi-use trail on the north side.  Mayor Gary Bost said the money became available when another municipality defaulted on its grant opportunity, moving Bethalto up the award ladder.

He said the overall project, complete with a retaining wall and decorative street lamps will eventually connect the multipurpose trail from Moreland Road to Old Bethalto Road. The final phase will connect the trail from Ashbrook to South Prairie Street.