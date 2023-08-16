Bethalto will use money from a 2020 ITAP grant to begin improvements on Erwin Plegge Boulevard and construction of an adjacent multi-use trail on the north side. Mayor Gary Bost said the money became available when another municipality defaulted on its grant opportunity, moving Bethalto up the award ladder.
He said the overall project, complete with a retaining wall and decorative street lamps will eventually connect the multipurpose trail from Moreland Road to Old Bethalto Road. The final phase will connect the trail from Ashbrook to South Prairie Street.