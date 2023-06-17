LEFT TO RIGHT: Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Kris Tharp; Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido; Meredith Parker and Elizabeth Bhandari of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Behavioral and Addiction Medicine; Alton Memorial Hospital Vice President and COO Brad Goacher; Michelle Brooks, Office Manager/Resource Specialist for Madison County Mental Health Board; Sheriff Jeff Conner; State’s Attorney Tom Haine; Madison County Mental Health Board Executive Director Deborah Humphrey; Ty Bechel, Executive Director of Amare; Brent Cummins, Clinical Director of Integrated Behavioral Health for Chestnut Health Systems; Denise Bradley, Program Manager for Madison County Mental Health Board; Taylor Marks, Grant Manager for Centerstone; Melissa Hassen, Regional Recovery & Community Care Coordinator for Amare; and Dr. Jeremy Jewell of Jewell Psychological Services
As we recently reported, several local agencies are receiving grant money for mental and behavioral health care programs. One of those is the Madison County Jail, which will use a $127,000 grant funded by the recent opioid settlement to fund an on-site, full-time, qualified mental health professional.
Marcos Pulido, Chief Deputy at the Sheriff’s Department tells The Big Z this program is currently in the developmental stage.
A clinician will develop individualized treatment plans, provide and/or coordinate services with community treatment resources for stabilization, treatment, and support for those in custody struggling with an opioid-use disorder, substance-use disorder, and mental health disorders.