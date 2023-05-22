The Bears are exploring a move to neighboring Arlington Heights. That would leave Solider Field along Chicago’s Lakefront without a major tenant and mean that the team would need a new stadium to play in. Will tax dollars or other government support go to help the team move? It’s an ongoing discussion at the statehouse.
Democrat Rep. Marty Moylan says early talks this spring will carry over into the summer:
Hundreds of millions of dollars are still left on the bonds issued to redo Solider Field 20 years ago. Moylan is proposing a $3 fee on tickets sold at a new Bears stadium to help pay that down. The property tax assessment on the land purchased by the team for the new stadium is also being talked about.