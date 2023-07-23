A new sculpture at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield highlights the powerful words of the 16th president. The piece is called the “Beacon of Endurance” and stands nearly 25 feet tall outside the museum’s east wall.
It’s an almost broken-looking obelisk with quotes from Lincoln on the bottom and words like dream, advancement, and unity on the top. The upper portion will be illuminated at night, says Museum Exhibitions Director Lance Tawzer.
A firm out of Chicago came up with the design. You can learn more about the library and museum at presidentlincoln.illinois.gov