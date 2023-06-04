With the popularity of timeshares exploding in the 1970's and the recent publicity about displeasure over contract terms, the Better Business Bureau wants you to know what you are getting into if considering one. Better Business Bureau investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z many timeshares are pitched during a “complimentary” vacation.
From the beginning of 2020 until the end of 2022, BBB received nearly 30,000 business complaints and almost 10,000 negative reviews related to travel companies. A majority of those were related to the timeshare industry, with $32 million in disputed funds.