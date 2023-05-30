Artificial intelligence is being used by scammers to try and get you to believe their grifts at an ever-increasing rate. The technology such as ChatGPT has the Better Business Bureau advising you to double down on your scrutiny and skepticism of unsolicited messages wanting your money or personal information.
While the technology is evolving, Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z there are still familiar methods of protecting yourself.
In addition, he says you should not believe everything you see online; don’t click links or attachments; scrutinize wording; and report suspected scams to the BBB and local police.