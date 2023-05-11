While many people who have entered into timeshare agreements over the years have said they love them, there are plenty others trying to get out of contracts they say don't offer what is promised. Getting out of a timeshare can be difficult, but it is possible. Sometimes, you can even do it yourself.
Better Business Bureau investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z you need to know what you’re getting yourself into.
More than 1,100 BBB Scam Tracker reports reveal fraudsters have used the same high-pressure tactics common in timeshare sales to con consumers out of $3.5 million in the last three years. Fake debt collection on supposedly unpaid timeshare fees is also a common ruse used on unsuspecting owners.