The Better Business Bureau is using Alzheimer’s Awareness Month as a jumping off point to remind caregivers to help those they care for avoid being taken to the proverbial cleaners. Scammers tend to target older adults anyway, and those with dementia may be especially vulnerable to these criminals.
A 2022 study found that there may be a link between early-stage Alzheimer’s and a person’s willingness to give money to a stranger. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien gives The Big Z some advice you can pass along.
He recommends that older adults and their caregivers familiarize themselves with common scams targeting older adults and make a plan for what to do if they receive a strange call or message.