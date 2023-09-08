The Barnyard Animal Rescue organization is a Godfrey-based non-profit organization that rescues animals that belong on a farm. Currently located on private property, the goal is to eventually have a base of operations that is open to the public, so fundraising efforts are underway.
Andy Torrez, Vice President of the organization tells The Big Z one of their goals.
He says it can be really expensive to feed the animals.
A rummage sale to benefit the organization is coming up Saturday at the Wood River Moose on Wesley Drive from 1-6pm.