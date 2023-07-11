A suspect in last week’s bank robbery at Carrollton Bank on Homer Adams Parkway has been arrested and charged, but it’s not the same person that led police on a chase that afternoon. 27-year-old Mylon A. Hughes of the 1900 block of Esther Street in Alton is charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
According to information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Hughes was identified during the investigation following a car chase involving a suspect some had thought to be the bank robber. A vehicle pursuit not long after the robbery began when a person matching the suspect’s description in that same area got into a car and fled on West Delmar, in Godfrey, continuing on to Illinois Route 109 into Jersey County, where he was taken into custody with the assistance of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office. 26-year-old Kiyree D. Collins of the 1100 block of Putnam Street in Alton is charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting To Elude a Police Officer. There are several aspects of this investigation that are ongoing, but the sheriff’s department says Collins is not currently charged with any crimes relating to the bank robbery.