After a few years’ absence during the pandemic, "Ballin' With A Cop" will return to the YWCA on Third Street Saturday. Alton Police will be lacing up their sneakers and playing basketball with area youngsters. There is still room for a few more teams to enter.
Alton YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z the whole community is invited to attend.
There will be pizza, drinks, and cookies for participants. "Ballin' With A Cop" will be held from noon - 2pm Saturday. If you would like to enter a team, call Hummel at 618-465-7774.