Conservative former Illinois gubernatorial candidate and state senator Darren Bailey has announced a run for Congress. Bailey will challenge current Republican Mike Bost in the primary next spring in the 12th Congressional District that covers much of southern Illinois and a portion of the Metro East.
In a statement, Bailey vowed to "fight for southern Illinois, restore economic stability, protect life and God-given constitutional rights, and achieve American energy independence."
Meanwhile, a statement from Bost says he’s delivered conservative results for the people of Southern Illinois from day one in Congress. Bost said it "was a shame that Darren Bailey is willing to divide conservatives at a time when it's mission critical to be united against Joe Biden and the extreme liberals in Congress."