Last year’s event was such a big success, coupled with construction on their hospital campus, so OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is moving its 2nd-annual Back to School event to Alton Square Mall.
It’s Saturday, August 5th from ten until one. Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be used. Admission is free and open to the public.
Karen Boyd with OSF Saint Anthony’s tells The Big Z about a giveaway for the first 500 children ages four to twelve.
Boyd says in addition to games and activities for children, they’ll have information booths, food and much more.
There also will be an “eye-catching” attraction designed to inform people of all ages about the dangers of any type of smoking.
Organizers say the objective of the event is to bring community resources together to support Riverbend region students and families. They are thankful for the generosity shown.