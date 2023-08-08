The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is holding its next Neighbor Night tonight (Tuesday) and this month it’s focused on the return to school in the fall. Organizers have put together a back-to-school supply drive, as Environmental Educator Erica Doerr tells The Big Z.
The standard back-to-school items like backpacks, pencils and notebooks are needed, and if you can’t make it to tonight’s event, you can still drop your donations at the facility through August 10th. For a full list of items needed, go to http://www.ngrrec.org/News-Stories/NGRREC-Collecting-Back-to-School-Donations,-Now-Through-Aug--10/.
Neighbor Nights begin at 6pm.