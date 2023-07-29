There’s a backpack and school supplies giveaway coming up on Saturday, August 5th at Alton Middle School.
Two local families, the Evans’ and Glissons have organized the effort. It’s the third year the Evans' have been doing it. This year, they’ve added a fish fry component to feed those who turn out. It’s from eleven until three.
Employees of the Alton School District will also be there with computer access to help register any students who haven’t registered for classes yet.
The organizers wish to thank the Wal-Mart stores in Wood River and Godfrey for donating to the effort, as well as community members.