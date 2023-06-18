Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps or money transfer apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle or CashApp are becoming more common as ways to send or receive money. But scammers are finding creative ways to get money from users who aren’t as familiar with these services, and the Better Business Bureau wants you to know how to avoid being victimized.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z unlike more traditional banking services, P2P payment apps are less likely to provide reimbursement for fraud – making the risk higher for consumers.
He suggests you only send money to people you know and trust. Link to a credit card. And if something just doesn’t feel right, use another method to pay.