Authorities are reviewing a case involving the murder of a 16-year-old boy by two younger juveniles in the Metro East. The cases stems from an incident on April 19, when the Collinsville Police Department reported a fight broke out between a group of teens at Webster Elementary. The fight led to the stabbing death of Kadin Shepperson.
Cell phone video captured Shepperson trying to take a knife away from someone during the fight. According to police, a 13-year-old teen boy is seen stabbing Shepperson. Shepperson runs off holding his side. Reports indicate that Shepperson went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead on Wednesday due to loss of blood and oxygen.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office says shortly after the tragic incident, there were juvenile charges filed against two juveniles, in juvenile court. The matter remains under review by prosecutors.