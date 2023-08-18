Scams are everywhere and when it comes to relationships, more and more people are being taken advantage of while online. August is romance scam awareness month, and scammers cashed in over the past three years. A Better Business Bureau study shows that scammers netted a billion dollars in the past three years in the U.S. alone.
BBB investigator Don O'Brien says if you are meeting someone online and want to develop a relationship, take it slow and do your homework on the person. One red flag would be if the person is unwilling to get on a video chat call:
O’Brien says never send money to someone you just met or don’t really know, and you might also consider confiding in a trusted family member or friend so they can guide you if you have concerns about the person you met online.