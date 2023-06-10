gavel stock

All thirteen Associate Judges in the Third Judicial Circuit have been reappointed.  The news comes from the office of Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs, who announced that at least three-fifths of the circuit judges voting on the question have voted in favor of reappointment.  The term will run until June 30, 2027.

The associate judges reappointed are:

Veronica L. Armouti 

Andrew K. Carruthers               

Angela P. Donohoo            

Ronald J. Foster, Jr.                  

Janet R. Heflin                 

Anthony Ryan Jumper              

Martin J. Mengarelli   

Ronald S. Motil

Emily J. Nielsen

Neil T. Schroeder

Maureen Schuette

Ronald R. Slemer 

Justin Zimmerman.

The 3rd Judicial Circuit covers Madison and Bond counties.