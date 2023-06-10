All thirteen Associate Judges in the Third Judicial Circuit have been reappointed. The news comes from the office of Chief Judge Stephen Stobbs, who announced that at least three-fifths of the circuit judges voting on the question have voted in favor of reappointment. The term will run until June 30, 2027.
The associate judges reappointed are:
Veronica L. Armouti
Andrew K. Carruthers
Angela P. Donohoo
Ronald J. Foster, Jr.
Janet R. Heflin
Anthony Ryan Jumper
Martin J. Mengarelli
Ronald S. Motil
Emily J. Nielsen
Neil T. Schroeder
Maureen Schuette
Ronald R. Slemer
Justin Zimmerman.
The 3rd Judicial Circuit covers Madison and Bond counties.