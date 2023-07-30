The search continues for a former Bethalto man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Springfield. 25-year-old Gabriel Calixto is wanted by U.S. marshals and the Springfield Police Department.
He also goes by Gabriel Calixto-Pichardo.
Calixto allegedly killed 24-year-old Emma Shafer in her Springfield home on July 11th.
During a recent floor speech in the U.S. House, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski talked about the legacy Shafer leaves behind:
If you’ve seen Gabriel Calixto recently, call your local police agency.