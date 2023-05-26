Just before noon today (Friday) the Alton Police Department received a 911 call concerning an adult male stabbing victim in the 700 block of Hoffman Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. He was later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for additional medical treatment and is expected to survive.
Alton Police Officers located a person of interest near the scene who was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Preliminary investigation has revealed both individuals know each other. This incident has been determined not to be a random act and there is no reason to believe there is any existing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released at a later time.