Alton Police believe they have solved a cold-case murder from 2014. In August of that year human remains were found in the trunk of a car in the 2700 block of Powhatten Street near the intersection with Seminary Street. Those remains were eventually identified as those of Jose Randolfo Pagoda, a Honduran national, 52 years old at the time of his death.
The identification leaned heavily on DNA science due to the level of decomposition of the body. At about the same time, a Mexican national who was in the country illegally at the time was identified as a suspect. Odilon Villagran Gudino was charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder and a single count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. In April of 2021, he was arrested in Mexico. On May 16 of this year, the 56-year-old was extradited to the United States and is now in custody at the Madison County Jail. Police Chief Jarrett Ford makes special mention of the efforts of Detective Joe Splittorf in working this case over much of the past decade.