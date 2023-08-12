An Alton man faces a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated DUI for striking some Alton city workers who were making beautification efforts ahead of the 2023 Memorial Day Parade.
Prosecutors allege 57-year-old Darren Ralston was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when his pickup truck hit the workers’ trailer on the morning of May 24th.
Ralston’s bail was set Friday at $80,000.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says this case is just another example of why it’s never okay to drive while under the influence.
Alton Mayor David Goins says he’s thankful the state’s attorney’s office filed the appropriate charge, and he wishes the best for continued recovery of the four city employees hurt in the crash.