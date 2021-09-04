The University of Illinois Extension reminding everyone that September is Disaster Preparedness Month. Disasters come in many forms from natural disasters like earthquakes, to home disasters such as house fires.
Carrie McKillip with the University of Illinois Extension says that while there are many unpredictable disasters there are ways to be prepared:
She says while it seems unusual, sometimes during a disaster it’s easier to make a long-distance call than it is to call locally. McKillip recommends going to Ready.gov for suggestions on what to have in your disaster preparation kit and then share any plans with your household.