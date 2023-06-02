With the state budget that begins July 1 set to be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his approval, some warn the Illinois Legislature is making promises it can’t keep while giving the governor more authority to shift funds to make ends meet.
Democrats passed the budget without Republican support. The Senate passed the plan late Thursday. The House passed the plan in the early morning before the sun came up Saturday.
“We showed that we will continue rebuilding Illinois’ fiscal house with a budget that puts hardworking families first,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside.
The $50.6 billion spending plan has a surplus of around $100 million.
State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, warned of increased costs for a looming contract with public employees or subsidies for undocumented migrant health care.
“We can continue to put our heads into the sand and pretend like this budget isn’t a problem or isn’t setting the table for a tax increase, possibly another huge tax increase,” Cabello said.
Others warned the unknown costs would require a supplemental appropriation when lawmakers return for fall session. Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said with powers the legislature is giving him in the plan, they don’t expect to ask for more money.
“There’s no plan for a supplemental but obviously things … pop up potentially, but there’s nothing that’s been planed to be pushed off for a future date,” Pritzker said.
The budget implementation bill increases how much executive agencies can transfer funds back and forth from 4 to 8%.
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, said that gives Pritzker more flexibility.
“It was in partnership, quite frankly, with the administration relative to the implementation of many of the programs that we expect them to be able to implement with fidelity,” said Gordon-Booth. “So we believe that it is the right thing to do in order for them to be able to have the appropriate implementation in the timeframe that we expect.”
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Harrisburg, said that’s a step too far and takes power away from the legislature.
While the Invest in Kids school choice scholarship program is not extended in the budget, a new program, Pritzker’s “Smart Start,” funds $250 million for more early childhood education. House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, had concerns.
“Whether or not this program, as good as it is, is it going to be sustainable? It’s subject to appropriations,” McCombie said. “So, is this going to be something that is going to be pulled under the rug of everybody?”
Gordon-Booth said they will assess the level of funding for the “Smart Start” program with each budget year.