A new organization with the aim of addressing mental health and diverting those in crisis from the criminal justice system is partnering with the Alton Police Department. Sacred Spaces of CARE has been awarded grants totaling almost $450,000, to focus on suicide prevention, mental health, and wellness, specifically in partnership with the first responder community of Alton.
The organization is the creation of Megan Tyler, who is also the executive director. She tells The Big Z what the goal of the program is.
Sacred Spaces of CARE will partner with the police department to engage in collaborative, trauma-informed practices to educate, further equip, appropriately support, and safely respond to crises through the creation of the RISE (Restorative Intervention Support Efforts) Program.