Retail and commercial growth continues in Edwardsville with word that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming to town. Raising Cane’s already has a Metro East location in Fairview Heights and one close to the Riverbend in north St. Louis County on Lindbergh. The Edwardsville location will be along Troy Road near the BJC Health Center.
Raising Cane’s has a fairly limited menu of chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches, fries, slaw, Texas toast and their popular Cane’s sauce.
Just down the road in Glen Carbon, expansion continues at the new Orchard Town Center where a Chick-Fil-A opened a few months ago. A Meijer grocery and home goods store will be the anchor tenant of that property where Olive Garden will also be part of that development.