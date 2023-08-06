alton memorial hospital

Alton Memorial Hospital - part of the BJC network

Although the St. Louis-area hospitals under the BJC HealthCare banner are capturing much of the attention, their local hospital has also made the cut on a prestigious list. Alton Memorial Hospital is ranked as high performing on a list of common procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine’s “America’s Best” list also included other BJC facilities such as Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine, ranked as No. 1 in Missouri and No. 1 in the metro St. Louis area. Debbie Turpin, Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Alton Memorial tells The Big Z that’s a good thing for the entire region.

Turpin - Big Picture.mp3

In the pediatric rankings announced in June, BJC’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital was recognized among the Best Children’s Hospitals in the country and ranked No. 1 in St. Louis. The rankings have been published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.