Although the St. Louis-area hospitals under the BJC HealthCare banner are capturing much of the attention, their local hospital has also made the cut on a prestigious list. Alton Memorial Hospital is ranked as high performing on a list of common procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report.
The magazine’s “America’s Best” list also included other BJC facilities such as Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine, ranked as No. 1 in Missouri and No. 1 in the metro St. Louis area. Debbie Turpin, Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Alton Memorial tells The Big Z that’s a good thing for the entire region.
In the pediatric rankings announced in June, BJC’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital was recognized among the Best Children’s Hospitals in the country and ranked No. 1 in St. Louis. The rankings have been published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.