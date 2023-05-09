Ameren Illinois is announcing it donated almost $1.3 million donated to the United Way last year. While the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged more than $250,000 to support the company's 2022 United Way employee campaign.
D-Lori Newsome-Pitts, Manager of Charitable Contributions and Community Initiatives for Ameren Illinois tells The Big Z their partnership makes sense from a geographic sense.
It’s a long-time partnership, as Ameren has supported the United Way for more than 30 years.