After taking a break for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alton Youth Symphony is once again holding a summer camp program.
More than 60 young musicians turned out Monday at Lewis and Clark Community College for the start of the week-long session. This is a precursor to the youth symphony’s 54th season of performances.
AYS president Jamie Pullen tells The Big Z she was glad to see the large turnout for day one of summer camp.
There is no cost to participate in either the Alton Youth Symphony or Alton Junior Youth Symphony.
For more details on registrations, auditions, or general information, visit https://www.altonyouthsymphony.org/