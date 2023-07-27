Alton Youth Symphony

Alton Youth Symphony file photo

After taking a break for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alton Youth Symphony is once again holding a summer camp program.

More than 60 young musicians turned out Monday at Lewis and Clark Community College for the start of the week-long session. This is a precursor to the youth symphony’s 54th season of performances.

AYS president Jamie Pullen tells The Big Z she was glad to see the large turnout for day one of summer camp.

Pullen - Summer Camp1.mp3

There is no cost to participate in either the Alton Youth Symphony or Alton Junior Youth Symphony.

For more details on registrations, auditions, or general information, visit https://www.altonyouthsymphony.org/