If you haven’t gotten your child signed up for Alton’s Youth Soccer program, time is running out. The first games begin mid-month, and the late registration period is winding down.
Alton Park & Recreation Deputy Director Lyndsey Younger tells The Big Z it’s always a good plan to get your kids registered for the various programs as early as possible.
She says there is also a need for volunteer parent coaches, as well as soccer and basketball referees. The basketball season starts in January. For more information, call 618-463-3580.