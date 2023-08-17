The people of Uvalde, Texas, have officially offered thanks to the Alton Wreaths Across America chapter for a donation last December. The Alton branch was able to donate hundreds of extra wreaths so that Uvalde could have its own ceremony just months after a school shooting in the town that devastated the community.
The Uvalde County 4-H Program had been holding a Wreaths Across America event, but after the tragic shooting earlier in 2022, got to within two weeks of the date and had not done any fundraising or preparation for the ceremony. The national conference contacted Alton organizer Margaret Hopkins and asked if they could help, and she said it was a quick "yes" in reply:
Hopkins says it’s the generosity of people in our area that made it happen:
The ceremony this year is scheduled for December 16 at the Alton National Cemetery.