The quarterly "What's Up Downtown" gathering hosted by Alton Main Street is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 5:30pm at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z how the format works:
There will be updates from the artist that has been commissioned to create the next mural in Downtown Alton, Mac’s Downtown, Alton Dispensary, and Argosy Casino’s new River Side Grille. There will also be information on new businesses like “That Good” ice cream shop, the Coco+Oak boutique, and the transformation of the former pub at 230 E. Broadway into a new retail space.