Alton has over 10 miles of brick streets and alleys, and most of them are going to be on a protected list. All but Adams Court, W. 25th Street, and a portion of W. 13th Street will now be covered by a revised city code, requiring the city to watch over the maintenance and repair of those streets.
Specifically, any construction must return the brick streets to their original state, and any bricks remove from the streets that are not protected must be taken to the City Street Maintenance Department for safe keeping until they are needed to repair a street that is on the list. Alton Historical Commission chairman Doug Bader says there are many benefits to maintaining the city’s stock of brick streets.
The committee also discussed behavior after the bars in the downtown district close on the weekends. First Ward Alderwoman Betsy Allen says she has heard of various quality of life issues recently. Some options were discussed, including stopping serving earlier than the current 3am closing time. Nothing was decided, except to have more discussion. The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm.