Alton Education Association members rallied in front of Public School Stadium Friday night as a show of support to the athletes and band members on a night with a sparse crowd. Only parents and immediate family members were permitted to attend the game due to the unrest at the high school this week.
Alton Education Association President Bobby Rickman tells The Big Z this was organized to be a positive event.
A statement on the union’s Facebook page reads: “This is not the time to point figures and place blame, but to unite our community and staff want the same thing for every student and staff member - a safe learning environment.” Some new procedures for fan attendance will be developed before the Friday, Sept 8th home football game vs. Triad, but the hope is to be back at full attendance next week.
You can listen to the full interview with Rickman here:
