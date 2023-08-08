If you take State Street to avoid some of the sewer separation construction in Downtown Alton, you’ll need another plan in a couple of weeks. Starting August 21, Illinois American Water will have the area between 9th Street and Madison Avenue closed in order to begin the next stage of construction.
Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab Civil Engineer Justin Kleinschmidt tells The Big Z traffic will be directed to other north/south routes.
He says all of the work on these projects should wrap up around the end of fall of this year. Currently, the sewer separation project has Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street closed to all traffic.